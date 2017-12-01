Listen Live Sports

...

Police officer shoots, kills suspect at North Carolina

December 1, 2017
 
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer has shot and killed a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart in western North Carolina.

Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake said in a news release that an officer who responded to an undercover drug purchase around 11 p.m. Thursday shot a man who was being arrested when he tried to escape and appeared to be reaching for a weapon in his waistband.

Blake said officers provided first aid until medics arrived to take him to Pardee Hospital, where he died.

Blake said the officer was not hurt and is on leave while the shooting is investigated.

Their names and race have not been released.

Blake said he thinks the officer acted in the best interests of himself and the public.

State police are investigating.

