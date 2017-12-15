Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Poll: Most believe Trump trying to obstruct Russia probe

December 15, 2017 2:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll reveals that most Americans think Donald Trump did something wrong regarding possible connections between his presidential campaign and Russia. And they think he’s trying to obstruct the investigation looking into those possible links.

The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that Americans are more concerned about health care and the economy. Still, many are unhappy with the way Trump is dealing with the Russia investigations.

More than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s response to the investigations. Four in 10 think the president has done something illegal when it comes to Russia, while 3 in 10 say he’s done something unethical.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.