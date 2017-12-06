Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Preservation deal protects old bridge linked to Civil War

December 6, 2017 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UPPERVILLE, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s oldest bridges will be preserved as parkland commemorating a Civil War battle.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the deal Wednesday to preserve 20 acres surrounding Goose Creek Bridge in Loudoun County.

The stone bridge was built in the early 19th century and in use until 1957 when it was replaced by what is now U.S. 50.

The land has had numerous owners, including former U.S. Sen. John Warner, who donated 12 acres to the Fauquier and Loudoun Garden Club. The club maintained the bridge for many years.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The Civil War Trust acquired the property and will give it to a regional parks authority, which will operate Goose Creek Historic Park.

The bridge played a prominent role in the June 1863 Battle of Upperville, preceding fighting at Gettysburg.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.