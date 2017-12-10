Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Price hikes push health insurance shoppers into hard choices

December 10, 2017 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Affordable Care Act has helped millions of Americans buy individual health insurance with income-based tax credits.

But some who make too much for that assistance are struggling to stay covered heading into next year.

Some are considering options outside insurance such as a medical cost-sharing ministry. These ministries are not insurance, but they allow people to band together to share expenses. And belonging to one allows customers to escape the ACA’s penalty for remaining uninsured.

Others are mulling skipping coverage entirely — a decision that could lead to a fine and huge bills if an emergency hits.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The sign-up period for 2018 coverage closes on Friday in most states. Shoppers have only a few more days to find something that squeezes into their budgets.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.