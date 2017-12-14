Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutor: Not enough evidence yet in Damond shooting

December 14, 2017 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn’t yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who “haven’t done their job.”

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond in July when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is weighing whether to charge Noor.

Freeman was captured on video expressing his frustration at a holiday reception Wednesday night after he was asked why he hasn’t announced charges. Minnesota Public Radio posted the video online Thursday.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Freeman’s office has declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, also declined to comment. Noor has refused to talk to the agency.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.