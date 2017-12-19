Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prospects ebb for high court fight over immigrant’s abortion

December 19, 2017 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A potential Supreme Court confrontation over the ability of a pregnant immigrant teenager in U.S. custody to have an abortion appears to be receding.

The Trump administration says in court papers filed Tuesday that it has obtained the teen’s birth certificate and it shows she is 19 years old, not 17.

That means she will no longer be in the custody of the Health and Human Services Department office that oversees shelters housing immigrant children. In March, HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement revised its policy to discourage and prohibit pregnant teens from having abortions.

The administration said the woman would be transferred to Department of Homeland Security custody. It’s unclear when she might have the abortion, but other federal agencies appear to allow women in their custody to have abortions.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

DLA holiday decoration contest

Today in History

1999: Bill Clinton impeached

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5431 0.0361 5.76%
L 2020 26.8896 0.0884 9.23%
L 2030 30.7521 0.1694 13.61%
L 2040 33.5034 0.2180 15.71%
L 2050 19.4146 0.1444 17.63%
G Fund 15.5274 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.1026 -0.0289 3.33%
C Fund 37.8238 0.2029 20.49%
S Fund 48.5784 0.5095 17.67%
I Fund 30.6411 0.4500 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.