Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Quarles recuses himself from Wells Fargo matters

December 15, 2017 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles, who is vice chairman for supervision at the Federal Reserve, says he will recuse himself from participating in matters specific to Wells Fargo & Co.

The Fed announced the decision on Friday, saying Quarles wanted to “avoid even the potential appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Quarles noted that he had severed all financial ties he and his immediate family had with the bank, including selling off his stock in the banking giant. He said he was taking the step in light of the history his extended family members had with Wells Fargo which involved the sale of their interest in a bank.

Quarles joined the Fed board in October after being nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the Fed’s key bank regulatory job.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.