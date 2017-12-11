Listen Live Sports

Reactor plan investor denies Flynn inauguration texts

December 11, 2017 10:35 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nuclear reactor investment firm that once hired Michael Flynn as a security adviser is denying a report from a congressional whistleblower that Flynn sent text messages during President Donald Trump’s inauguration saying the company’s Mideast reactor project was “good to go” and that U.S. sanctions hobbling the project would be “ripped up.”

A senior scientist with ACU Strategies informed the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight committee that phone records showed no communications by Flynn, then Trump’s national security adviser.

Last week, Maryland Democrat Rep. Eljjah Cummings said the whistleblower’s account raised concerns about the blurring of Flynn’s private and public interests and his efforts to reel back financial sanctions against Russia. ACU’s plan to build reactors across the Mideast had been stymied by those sanctions.

