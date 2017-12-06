Listen Live Sports

Recount looms in too-close-to-call Atlanta mayor’s race

December 6, 2017 4:00 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The race for mayor in Atlanta is too close to call, with one candidate declaring herself the city’s new leader and the other vowing to request a recount.

The margin is razor-thin, with several hundred votes separating Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.

Bottoms spoke early Wednesday at an Atlanta hotel, saying near the end of her speech that “I am just in awe of what God is able to do.”

But Norwood took the podium at her own rally and said that absentee ballots from military members were yet to figure in the totals, and she believes some ballots have yet to be tabulated.

Norwood told supporters that just 759 votes separated the candidates early Wednesday morning.

