Recount sought by Atlanta mayor candidate set for Thursday

December 14, 2017 4:53 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials plan to recount the votes cast in the Atlanta mayoral election runoff at the request of the trailing candidate.

Mary Norwood on Tuesday requested a recount after the certified results showed her opponent, Keisha Lance Bottoms, winning by a margin of less than 1 percent.

Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which both include parts of Atlanta, say they plan to conduct a recount Thursday morning.

The two counties on Monday certified the results of the Dec. 5 runoff. Bottoms remained in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent, and Mary Norwood had 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. The 832 votes that separate them amounts to less than 1 percent of the 92,502 votes cast.

