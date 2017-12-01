Report coming on Charlottesville white nationalist rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville, Virginia’s, response to white nationalist rallies this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy is holding a news conference Friday to discuss his report. It’s expected to address a May torch-light rally, a Ku Klux Klan gathering in July and the “Unite the Right” event Aug. 12 that exploded into violence and resulted in the death of a woman when a car crashed into counter-protesters.

Officials have said Heaphy would interview law enforcement and government officials as well as protesters, counter-protesters, and onlookers at each event.

Authorities have faced blistering criticism for their response to the August rally in particular.