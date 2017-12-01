Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP source: GOP congressman used public funds to settle claim

December 1, 2017 7:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment claim brought by his former spokeswoman, according to an aide with knowledge of the settlement.

Lauren Greene is a former communications director in the congressman’s office. She alleged in a 2014 federal lawsuit that she was sexually harassed and fired soon after complaining of a hostile work environment. Farenthold said when the case was settled in 2015 that he didn’t engage in any wrongdoing.

The Office of Compliance on Friday released a report saying that since 2013, roughly about $360,000 has been paid out to resolve complaints against House offices. Only one settlement stemmed from a sexual harassment claim, amounting in $84,000.

An aide with knowledge of the settlement confirmed Friday that Farenthold is the lawmaker whose office paid the settlement. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Farenthold’s office released a statement saying he can’t confirm or deny using a little-known congressional account to settle a sexual harassment claim. He says the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits him from answering the question.

According to Greene’s lawsuit, filed in 2014, a staffer told Greene that Farenthold had discussed his sexual fantasies about her. The lawsuit also said that the lawmaker said at a staff meeting that a lobbyist had propositioned him for a threesome, and that he repeatedly complimented Greene about her appearance, then joked that he hoped the comments wouldn’t be construed as sexual harassment.

The independent Office of Congressional Ethics investigated Greene’s claim, and recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss the allegations, “as there is not substantial reason to believe that Representative Farenthold sexually harassed or discriminated against complainant.”

Farenthold said he was prohibited from answering if the payment stemmed from the allegations against him.

AshLee Strong, a spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said he spoke to Farenthold on Friday.

“The speaker has made clear any report of sexual harassment is deeply troubling, and those who feel mistreated or violated deserve to have their stories taken seriously,” Strong said. “In this instance, the independent Office of Congressional Ethics investigated this claim and unanimously voted to dismiss it. Still, there are important questions to answer, including the use of taxpayer dollars for settlements. We will continue our efforts to reform this settlement system.”

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

____

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.