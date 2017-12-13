Rwanda-backed report alleges France’s role in 1994 genocide

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A new report commissioned by Rwanda’s government accuses France of supplying weapons to the perpetrators of the East African nation’s 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 people were killed.

The report by U.S. law firm Cunningham Levy Muse cites evidence that purportedly shows French complicity before, during and after the genocide by ethnic Hutu extremists against ethnic Tutsi and some Hutu moderates.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo calls the report “a damning summary of conduct by French officials.”

There was no immediate comment from French officials.

The report underscores the increasingly strained relations between France and Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s government, which recently recalled its ambassador to France.

Last year Rwanda published a list of 22 French senior military officers it accused of helping plan and execute the genocide.