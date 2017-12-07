Listen Live Sports

Sanders’ stepdaughter endorsed by Vermont progressives

December 7, 2017 9:54 am
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Progressive Party in Burlington is endorsing the stepdaughter of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for mayor.

During a caucus Wednesday night, the independent Carina Driscoll defeated independent Infinite Culcleasure in balloting for the endorsement. Both have announced a run against incumbent Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger.

So far, there are no Republican candidates running for mayor.

Driscoll on Monday made her candidacy official for an office famously held by her independent stepfather. Driscoll says she hopes to run a unifying campaign and will campaign as an independent despite receiving the Progressive endorsement.

Culcleasure says he still plans to run.

