Saudis say most detained in graft sweep agree to settlement

December 5, 2017 12:51 pm
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s attorney general says most of the 159 individuals detained in a corruption sweep have agreed to a settlement.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the unprecedented purge a month ago, arresting high-level princes, businessmen, officials and military officers.

The statement Tuesday by Saud al-Mojeb comes a little more than a week after the crown prince told the New York Times that 95 percent of detainees agreed to pay a financial settlement in cash or shares of their business.

Among those released after agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum is Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, who once headed the National Guard, according to someone close to the negotiations who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.

