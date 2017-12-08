Listen Live Sports

Sen. Collins may change vote if GOP reneges on her changes

December 8, 2017 8:25 am
 
< a min read
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she may change her vote on the GOP tax overhaul if her amendments are not included in the final measure.

She tells WABI-TV she won’t make a final decision until she sees what comes out of a conference committee.

Collins joined the majority in a 51-49 vote, after her amendments on property tax and medical expense deductions were included. She says she also secured a promise from House and Senate leaders to remove the threat of a 4 percent cut to Medicare.

Collins is facing criticism in her home state over the tax plan that would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax breaks for families and individuals. On Thursday, police arrested nine protesters at her Portland office.

___

Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv

