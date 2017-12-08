Sen. Warren to address Reform Judaism convention

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of delegates attending a Reform Judaism convention in Boston will be hearing from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat is expected to discuss economic justice issues during her address to The Union For Reform Judaism on Friday.

The group says a record number of attendees from more than 500 congregations in the U.S., Canada and a dozen other countries are participating in the biennial gathering.

Earlier this week, leaders of the organization expressed mixed feelings about Republican President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Union For Reform Judaism said that while Trump was affirming “an age-old dream of the Jewish people,” it also has serious concerns about the timing of the announcement and worried it could undercut Middle East peace efforts.

This story has been corrected to show that the organization’s name is The Union For Reform Judaism, not Reformed.