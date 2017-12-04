Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Senators, prosecutor cite fake comments on internet rules

December 4, 2017 3:42 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Twenty-seven U.S. senators and New York’s attorney general want federal regulators to delay a vote on scrapping open internet rules amid concerns the public comment docket is filled with fake comments.

Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Monday that an unprecedented 23 million comments were submitted to the Federal Communications Commission about net neutrality. His office suspects as many as a million of those are linked to stolen identities.

The senators, led by Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, wrote to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expressing concern over reports that bots filed hundreds of thousands of comments.

The FCC is set to vote Dec. 14 whether to scrap rules around open internet access enacted under the Obama administration.

Schneiderman said the vote should be delayed while comments are investigated.

