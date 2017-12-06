Senators want probe of firm that defaulted on FEMA contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven senators are urging the internal government watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security to investigate how a tiny Florida company won more than $30 million in contracts for desperately needed relief supplies following Hurricane Maria.

The Associated Press first reported last month that Bronze Star LLC failed to deliver the emergency tarps and plastic sheeting needed to cover tens of thousands of Puerto Rican homes damaged by the storm’s winds. The Federal Emergency Management Agency eventually terminated the contracts without paying any money.

The probe is being requested by Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. They are joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont.