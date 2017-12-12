Listen Live Sports

Sessions to detail efforts to combat notorious street gang

December 12, 2017 4:26 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the new chief of Homeland Security will use Baltimore as a backdrop to talk about efforts to combat a notorious gang with law enforcement and immigration actions.

Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (KEERST-jen kneel-sen) will speak Tuesday about the Trump administration’s efforts to fight the MS-13 gang. They’ll join officials at the U.S. attorney’s office.

MS-13 members are suspected of committing high-profile slayings in Maryland, Virginia and New York. A hallmark of the gang, which has ties to Central America, is repeated slashes to a victim’s body.

The gang has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration. Authorities said a national sweep in October netted more than 200 members.

