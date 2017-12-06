Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sheriff: Florida man killed after standoff with police

December 6, 2017 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed by police after a standoff in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said police in Coral Springs responded Wednesday to reports of a suicidal man.

It says the armed man barricaded himself and had a confrontation with the Coral Springs SWAT team. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the man, including his identity, was released.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the shooting at the request of the Coral Springs Police Department.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Coral Springs is a city located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.