Somalia intelligence officials report suspected US airstrike

December 12, 2017 7:28 am
 
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A senior Somali intelligence official says a suspected U.S. airstrike has largely destroyed a minibus travelling near a rebel-held village in southern Somalia.

The official says the strike by an unmanned drone occurred near Mubarak village in Lower Shabelle region late Monday night. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

A second Somali intelligence official confirmed the airstrike, saying the vehicle might have been heading to the capital, Mogadishu, to carry out an attack.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Africa Command.

The U.S. military has carried out at least 30 airstrikes this year against the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab and a small but growing presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State group.

