Study finds racial disparities in public project allocations

BALTIMORE (AP) — An analysis of $670 million of budgeted capital projects in Baltimore found that predominantly white neighborhoods were allocated nearly twice as much as mostly minority neighborhoods over the past five years.

The Baltimore Sun reports a study conducted by the city’s Planning Department found the budget allocated an average of $15 million for public projects in neighborhoods where more than 75 percent of residents were white, compared to an average of $8 million in neighborhoods where more than 75 percent were minorities.

The Planning Department also found class disparities by comparing allocations for areas with differing rates of poverty.

An assistant planning director hired to focus on equity, Stephanie Smith, says she’s working on developing a tool to help city agencies think about the racial effects of their spending.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com