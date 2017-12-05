Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suburban St. Louis police officer wounded in shooting

December 5, 2017 5:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri police officer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being shot inside a police SUV by a handcuffed burglary suspect he was taking to the police department for booking, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the police department in Arnold, a town of about 21,000 people in suburban St. Louis’ Jefferson County. Officer Ryan O’Conner, 44, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, was shot once in the head, Arnold Police Chief Robert Shockey said.

O’Conner was in surgery at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

The male suspect also suffered a single shot to the head, but it wasn’t clear if the wound was self-inflicted, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Higginbotham said. The man is hospitalized at the same hospital as the officer but a condition report was not immediately available.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Police were initially called to a report of gun stolen from a home. Higginbotham said the suspect ran into the woods and police heard shots fired, though it wasn’t clear if shots were fired at them.

The suspect was arrested a short time later near a gas station. Higginbotham said a gun was confiscated at that time.

“Apparently he had another (gun) on him,” Higginbotham said.

The suspect was being brought in for booking at the police station, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of St. Louis. Officers inside watched on camera as the black police SUV approached an area of the building where suspects are brought inside.

When the officer and suspect never came inside, officers went out and found the SUV crashed and both men wounded inside the vehicle.

The suspect was in the back of the SUV. It wasn’t clear how he was able to shoot with the handcuffs on.

        Are you one of the thousands making an end-of-year TSP mistake?

Shockey said O’Conner has worked for the Arnold department for about three years after previous stints in Ferguson, Missouri, and St. Louis County.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.