Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Supreme Court asked to leave in place DACA document order

December 6, 2017 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several states and others suing over the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation are asking the Supreme Court to leave in place a judge’s order requiring the government to disclose documents.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice last week told the high court that the order by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco was too broad and would require the administration to turn over protected and nonpublic documents.

States, the University of California and others are suing over the administration’s decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, called DACA. The states said Wednesday in a Supreme Court filing that “the public is entitled to know on what basis” the government “made this decision.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.