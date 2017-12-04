Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suspicious package delivered to German governor’s office

December 4, 2017 6:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they’ve secured a suspicious package delivered to a state governor’s office and are investigating it for possible explosives.

Thuringia governor’s office spokesman Guenter Kolodziej told The Associated Press on Monday police experts are investigating the package but did not give further details.

Thuringia’s governor, Bodo Ramelow, told the dpa news agency police were alerted by workers in the office and have told him the package may contain a hand grenade.

Ramelow said it was “pure speculation” at the moment as to whether the incident was related to the delivery of a package to a Potsdam pharmacy on Friday that caused the evacuation of a Christmas market.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

That package was believed to be part of a scheme to extort millions of euros (dollars) from delivery company DHL.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.