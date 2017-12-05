Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Switzerland returning $321M of Abacha assets to Nigeria

December 5, 2017 6:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Swiss government says it has reached a deal to return some $321 million to Nigeria that was seized from the assets of former military dictator Gen. Sani Abacha.

A statement by Swiss authorities says the two governments and the World Bank signed an agreement in Washington.

Switzerland says it seized hundreds of millions of dollars after the public prosecutor’s office of Geneva opened a case against the former Nigerian leader. Swiss authorities say he originally placed the money in Luxembourg.

Abacha took power in a coup in 1993 and died under suspicious circumstances in 1998 while he was still in office. He has been accused of stealing as much as $5 billion during his time in power.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.