The Latest: Alabama Senate candidate Jones seeks black votes

December 2, 2017 3:38 pm
 
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. Senate Race in Alabama (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is continuing his outreach to black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

Jones on Saturday marched in the Christmas parade in Selma, where events in 1965 helped spur the U.S. Voting Rights Act that secured voting rights for African-Americans.

The outreach is important because the state’s Democratic base is composed mainly of black voters, who account for 23 percent of the state’s registered voters. Jones also needs to peel away moderate GOP support from the deeply conservative Moore.

Jones says his focus on pocketbook issues will appeal to all voters, including African-Americans in economically depressed Selma. In previous stops, he’s highlighted his experience prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls.

Alabama hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in 25 years, and Republicans hold all statewide offices.

2:30 a.m.

