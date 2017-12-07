The Latest: Dayton: Franken fill-in to be named soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on efforts to replace Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who resigned Thursday over allegations of improper conduct (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he hasn’t decided who he’ll appoint to fill Sen. Al Franken’s seat ahead of an election next year.

Franken said Thursday he would step down in coming weeks after allegations of improper behavior from several women.

Dayton says he expects to make and announce his decision in the next couple of days. His temporary appointee will serve until an election next November decides who will complete the remainder of Franken’s term through 2020.

___

9:19 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s potential resignation is setting off a rush to find a possible replacement.

The responsibility to replace the Minnesota Democrat would fall to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Dayton must decide whether to appoint a temporary placeholder or try to set someone up for a 2018 special election to finish out Franken’s term, which runs through 2020.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is near the top of any list, having served as Dayton’s second-in-command for three years. Smith is a longtime political operative who ran several campaigns and previously mulled a run for governor. Dayton could also look to Attorney General Lori Swanson or State Auditor Rebecca Otto.

Dayton’s office declined to comment. Franken’s office said he will make an announcement Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor.