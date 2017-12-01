The Latest: Ex-Trump aide Flynn pleads guilty, lied to FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigations into Trump campaign associates and Russian election interference (all times local):

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat.

It’s the first plea by any of the four former advisers to President Donald Trump charged so far in the wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn has been under investigation for a wide range of allegations, including his lobbying work on behalf of Turkey, but the fact that he was charged only with a single count of making false statements suggests he is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation in exchange for leniency.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has arrived at the U.S. federal courthouse in Washington. He’s scheduled to plead guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI.

Court documents show Flynn will admit to lying about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the transition period before Trump’s inauguration. Flynn was an early and vocal supporter on the campaign trail of President Donald Trump whose business dealings and foreign interactions made him a central focus of Mueller’s investigation.

The expected guilty plea makes the retired Army lieutenant general the first person to have actually worked in the Trump White House to face formal charges in the investigation, which is examining possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

