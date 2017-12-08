The Latest: Lebanon’s Hariri, Tillerson hold talks in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the meeting of world diplomats in Paris to rally support for Lebanon and its Prime Minister Saad Hariri (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Lebanon’s prime minister and world diplomats have started a private meeting in Paris to discuss the way forward amid a bizarre political crisis engulfing Lebanon.

After brief opening statements to the media on Friday, the dignitaries retreated to an ornate, gold-trimmed room for discussions. Prime Minister Saad Hariri shook hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of the meeting.

Tillerson did not respond when a reporter asked about the message he’s delivering to Lebanon.

The dignitaries are meeting at Quai d’Orsay, home to France’s foreign ministry. The meeting shows global support for Hariri, who resigned under unusual circumstances and then rescinded his resignation.

___

11 a.m.

Lebanon’s prime minister is asking world powers to support his country’s sovereignty and independence, and work toward addressing the needs of its communities as they host a tide of refugees from the war in neighboring Syria.

Saad Hariri addressed French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and other dignitaries gathered at a Paris summit on Friday in support of the tiny Mediterranean nation.

It’s the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon’s future since a crisis erupted following Hariri’s shock resignation last month while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri later revoked his resignation but the affair sparked a renewed debate over foreign interference in Lebanon’s domestic affairs.

Hariri says Lebanon has been able to weather its crisis thanks to its international partners and that the country’s many parties affirmed their “commitment to dissociation from regional conflicts.”

Lebanon hosts 1 million refugees from Syria, according to the United Nations.

___

10:30 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the international community must “stay mobilized” for Lebanon’s peaceful future.

Macron spoke at the start of a gathering of world diplomats on Friday in Paris focused on the Lebanon crisis. He say that support is the “best rampart against instability” and that the world must do more to support security, but also to provide humanitarian and economic support.

Macron says Lebanon is “fragile but essential.”

The French president also said he wants to emphasize “in the strongest terms” that the region’s problems won’t be solved unilaterally or by imposition of might. He says the region can only return to balance if it upholds pluralism. He says Lebanon is a model for that.

___

7:30 a.m.

The United States says it will voice support for Lebanon’s “sovereignty, stability and independence” during a gathering of world diplomats in Paris.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others plan to attend Friday’s meeting hosted by France. It’s the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon’s future since a crisis erupted following Hariri’s resignation while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri has since rescinded his resignation.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson will affirm U.S. support for Lebanon’s military. She says he will also encourage other nations to do more to constrain Hezbollah and argue that doing so will lead to a “stronger, more stable Lebanon.”

Hariri tweeted after arriving in Paris that the meeting will be important for supporting Lebanon’s economy.