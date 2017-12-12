The Latest: Governor says anti-gay comments ‘regrettable’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on calls for University of Oklahoma Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys to resign after he compared gay people to pedophiles (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says University of Oklahoma Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys’ comments comparing gay people to pedophiles are regrettable, but says Humphreys has apologized and “it is time to move forward.”

Fallin issued a statement on the incident Tuesday amid calls for Humphreys to resign. She said she disagrees with the comments. He made them on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

Fallin appointed the real estate developer and former Oklahoma City mayor to the Board of Regents in 2012.

The regents are meeting Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Gay rights supporters are among those planning a protest.

Humphreys said in a statement Monday he regretted his comments and that he didn’t mean to equate gay people with pedophiles.

6:46 a.m.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is scheduled to meet for the first time since one of its members compared gay people to pedophiles.

OU regents will meet Tuesday amid calls for board member Kirk Humphreys to resign. He made the comments on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

An OU alumni group called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys’ “ignorant” words. OU’s president said he disagreed with the views.

Humphreys said in a statement Monday night that he regretted his comments and that he didn’t mean to equate gay people with pedophiles. He also told The Oklahoman he’s morally opposed to homosexuality and that he should be able to freely express that belief.