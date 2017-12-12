Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Governor says anti-gay comments ‘regrettable’

December 12, 2017 1:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on calls for University of Oklahoma Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys to resign after he compared gay people to pedophiles (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says University of Oklahoma Board of Regents member Kirk Humphreys’ comments comparing gay people to pedophiles are regrettable, but says Humphreys has apologized and “it is time to move forward.”

Fallin issued a statement on the incident Tuesday amid calls for Humphreys to resign. She said she disagrees with the comments. He made them on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Fallin appointed the real estate developer and former Oklahoma City mayor to the Board of Regents in 2012.

The regents are meeting Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Gay rights supporters are among those planning a protest.

Humphreys said in a statement Monday he regretted his comments and that he didn’t mean to equate gay people with pedophiles.

___

6:46 a.m.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is scheduled to meet for the first time since one of its members compared gay people to pedophiles.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

OU regents will meet Tuesday amid calls for board member Kirk Humphreys to resign. He made the comments on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

An OU alumni group called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys’ “ignorant” words. OU’s president said he disagreed with the views.

Humphreys said in a statement Monday night that he regretted his comments and that he didn’t mean to equate gay people with pedophiles. He also told The Oklahoman he’s morally opposed to homosexuality and that he should be able to freely express that belief.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.