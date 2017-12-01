The Latest: Lawyer: Conyers’ accuser to go before Congress

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

An attorney representing one of the women alleging sexual harassment by U.S. Rep. John Conyers says her client is expected to testify before the House Ethics Committee.

Lisa Bloom tells The Associated Press Friday that she and Marion Brown hope the testimony sometime next week is done “in an open forum.”

The committee has been reviewing allegations of harassment against Conyers following a Nov. 20 BuzzFeed report that Conyers’ office paid a woman more than $27,000 under a confidential agreement to settle a complaint in 2015 that she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his advances. Brown has said she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade.

Conyers has denied Brown’s allegation and similar claims by two other former staff members.

___

3:00 p.m.

An attorney for Michigan Rep. John Conyers says the congressman will discuss in the coming days whether to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct.

But Arnold Reed told a news conference Friday that the health of the 88-year-old Conyers will be the paramount consideration in the decision and not pressure from Washington politicians.

Reed says that he will be meeting with Conyers’ doctors to assess his health after a second round of medical tests. Conyers has been hospitalized since Wednesday evening.

Reed also stressed that Conyers continues to deny that he sexually-harassed anyone.

___

11:30 a.m.

The lawyer for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says he’ll discuss the congressman’s health and future plans at a news conference later Friday.

Attorney Arnold Reed’s announcement comes as the 88-year-old Democratic lawmaker faces sexual harassment allegations from former staff members and a day after Conyers was admitted to a hospital because he was feeling lightheaded.

At least four House Democrats have said Conyers should resign, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and fellow Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has also urged Conyers to step down.

Conyers has denied any wrongdoing. Reed has said that Conyers has no plans to resign and will fight the harassment allegations by the women.