The Latest: Lawyers concerned by comments in Damond shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a Minnesota prosecutor saying he doesn’t yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The attorney for the Australian family of an unarmed woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer this summer says he’s concerned by a prosecutor’s comments that he hasn’t filed charges because investigators aren’t doing their jobs.

Minneapolis attorney Bob Bennett tells Minnesota Public Radio that he hopes the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hasn’t “irretrievably damaged the evidence, or failed to recover evidence” in the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond. He calls her death a crime.

Damond was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor.

Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, told MPR that the job of investigators is to gather evidence, not create it.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman blamed investigators in a conversation caught on video at a holiday reception Wednesday.

The BCA, which is leading the investigation, says it continues to work with Freeman’s office.

2:30 p.m.

A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn’t yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who “haven’t done their job.”

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond in July when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is weighing whether to charge Noor.

Freeman was captured on video expressing his frustration at a holiday reception Wednesday night after he was asked why he hasn’t announced charges. Minnesota Public Radio posted the video online Thursday.

Freeman’s office has declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, also declined to comment. Noor has refused to talk to the agency.