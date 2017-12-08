Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Lobbyist says Dababneh resignation means little

December 8, 2017 8:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California Assemblyman Matt Dababneh’s resignation (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The lobbyist who accused Assemblyman Matt Dababneh of sexual assault says his resignation means little because he continues to deny the allegation.

Pamela Lopez says she’s received an outpouring of support since Monday, when she publicly accused Dababneh of following her into a bar bathroom and masturbating last year.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Dababneh denies the allegation but said Friday he’s resigning on Jan. 1.

Lopez says his refusal to apologize makes her worry he will victimize other women. She says “he will abuse his power again.”

__

4:30 p.m.

California Assemblyman Matt Dababneh is resigning after a lobbyist alleged he sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The Los Angeles Democrat says in his resignation letter Friday that the allegation is not true but he no longer believes he can effectively serve his district. He says he’ll cooperate with investigators and believes he’ll be vindicated.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

His resignation is effective Jan. 1.

Dababneh is the second lawmaker to step down following allegations of sexual misconduct. Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned last month.

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez alleged at a news conference Monday that Dababneh pushed her into a single-stall bathroom during a Las Vegas social event and masturbated in front of her while asking her to touch him.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.