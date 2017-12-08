Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Pawlenty considering running for Franken seat

December 8, 2017
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the fallout from Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s plans to resign following allegations of sexual harassment (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he’s considering running for Sen. Al Franken’s U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican governor and one-time presidential candidate insisted Friday that he’s still “politically retired.” But Pawlenty would be a prized recruit in 2018 for Republicans hoping to capitalize on Franken’s resignation amid a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.

Pawlenty became the last Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota when he won his second term in 2006. And he considered running for Senate before he decided to run for governor.

He says Franken’s resignation has forced him and others to think about how to improve the state and nation. He spoke after addressing a local Chamber of Commerce event.

Franken announced on Thursday he would resign in the coming weeks.

12:05 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations has Democrats at home scrambling to find a short- and long-term replacement.

Franken announced his resignation Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor, disputing or denying some of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by at least eight women. Franken had hoped to weather the accusations but his support eroded after more surfaced Wednesday.

His rapid fall leaves it to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to appoint a replacement. Dayton says he’ll name a successor in the next few days.

It’s unclear whether Dayton would appoint a temporary caretaker or set up someone for a 2018 bid. His lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, has been frequently mentioned as a possible appointee.

