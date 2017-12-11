Listen Live Sports

The Latest: RNC official quits over group's support of Moore

December 11, 2017
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Alabama Senate race (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

An official has quit the Republican National Committee over the GOP’s support of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

Joyce Simmons, the GOP national committeewoman from Nebraska, emailed the 168-member governing body Monday to inform them that she had tendered her resignation. She writes: “I strongly disagree with the recent RNC financial support directed to the Alabama Republican Party for use in the Roy Moore race.”

Simmons adds that she wishes she could have continued her service “to the national Republican Party that I used to know well.’

The RNC had pulled support from Moore after the allegations surfaced against him last month. But the organization re-entered the race once President Donald Trump endorsed Moore, citing the need for a Republican in the seat.

___

3:35 a.m.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama.

Jones and Democrats are framing the election as a way for Alabama to reject its history of politicians with baggage that hampers the state.

Republicans say its about keeping a conservative hold on Alabama and not giving Democrats any opportunity to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda before the 2018 midterms.

In truth, the matchup is a mix of Alabama’s history and the partisan divides plaguing Washington.

Jones says it would be disastrous to elect Moore after the former judge was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Moore denies the charges.

Moore and other Republicans say Jones would be a puppet of liberal Democratic leaders out of step with Alabama.

