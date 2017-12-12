Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Nancy Pelosi calls Mayor Ed Lee ‘true gentleman’

December 12, 2017 10:14 am
 
2 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is praising former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as “a true gentleman of great warmth, positivity and kindness.”

Pelosi, a former House Speaker and San Francisco Democrat, says Lee’s priority was always people and communities. She called him an effective and pragmatic man who led the economic expansion of San Francisco. She called him her friend.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Pelosi said he “never had an unkind word for anyone, and no one ever had an unkind word for him.” She expressed condolences to Lee’s wife, Anita, and two daughters.

Lee died Tuesday at 1 a.m. at a hospital after collapsing at his neighborhood Safeway store.

___

6:45 a.m.

Former Mayor Willie Brown says his friend Ed Lee will be remembered as the man who stepped up to bring Silicon Valley to San Francisco.

Lee was a low-key mustachioed mayor better known as city bureaucrat than a flashy politician.

        Coast Guard Cyber Command ‘just as important as cutters and aircraft’

Brown and the late power broker Rose Pak talked Lee into filling out the rest of Gavin Newsom’s term when he was elected state lieutenant governor in 2010. Brown said Lee was uncomfortable in the office but as he saw the deep fractions of the city, he thought he could be the healer San Francisco needed to bridge its factions.

Brown says Lee was motivated at all times by a deep love of the city.

___

4:30 a.m.

The San Francisco Chronical is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

The newspaper is citing a statement by the mayor’s office that states that Lee passed away Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee’s side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.