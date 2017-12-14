Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Scene outside courthouse quiet ahead of hearing

December 14, 2017 12:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for an Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in August (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The scene outside a Virginia courtroom is quiet ahead of a preliminary hearing for an Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters the day of a white nationalist rally in August.

Street traffic around the courthouse in Charlottesville was closed Thursday afternoon, and officers were posted around the premises, including an officer with a gun on a rooftop.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Reporters and cameramen surrounded the courthouse, but no other people gathered ahead of the preliminary hearing.

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the Aug. 12 attack that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.

___

4:30 a.m.

A man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is due in court on charges including second-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing is planned Thursday afternoon to establish whether prosecutors have enough evidence to seek an indictment against 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, for the crash that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Any conviction on a second-degree murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison under Virginia law.

Authorities say Fields barreled into the crowd Aug. 12 as the town was being rocked by chaos from one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and far-right extremists in a decade.

Fields’ attorney and prosecutors declined comment.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.