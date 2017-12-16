Listen Live Sports

The Latest: South Africa ruling party meeting delayed

December 16, 2017 4:07 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest on South Africa’s ruling party meeting (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The start of a crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling party has been delayed.

Organizers say the African National Congress gathering to replace scandal-prone President Jacob Zuma now will begin at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT).

The reputation of Nelson Mandela’s liberation movement has been battered during the tenure of Zuma, whose second term as party president is up.

The new ANC leader is likely to become South Africa’s next president in 2019 elections, but observers say the party needs to restore its reputation or it could be forced into a governing coalition for the first time.

10 a.m.

The fight to replace South Africa’s scandal-prone President Jacob Zuma is set to begin as thousands of delegates of the ruling African National Congress gather to elect a new leader.

The reputation of Nelson Mandela’s liberation movement has been battered during the tenure of Zuma, whose second term as party president is up. The new ANC leader is likely to become South Africa’s next president in 2019 elections.

The two clear front-runners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union Commission and Zuma’s ex-wife.

Voters are frustrated with the ANC as Zuma’s administration has been mired in scandal and corruption allegations. Observers say the party needs to restore its reputation or it could be forced into a governing coalition for the first time.

