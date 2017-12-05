Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Suburban St. Louis officer wounded in shooting

December 5, 2017 4:52 pm
 
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Arnold, Missouri, near St. Louis (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

An eastern Missouri police officer is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot inside a police SUV by a suspect he was taking to the police department.

Authorities say the Arnold police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon near the police department. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Gary Higginbotham says the officer was shot on the back of the neck or head. His name has not been released.

Higginbotham says the male suspect also was shot once in the head, though it isn’t yet known if the wound was self-inflicted. The man is hospitalized but a condition report is not immediately available.

The suspect was being brought in for booking as part of a robbery or burglary investigation.

Arnold is a town of about 21,000 people located 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

3:30 p.m.

An eastern Missouri police officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot near police headquarters.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Arnold, a St. Louis suburb located in Jefferson County. Highways near the shooting scene were closed so the Arnold officer could be rushed to a hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Sheriff Dave Marshak on Twitter urged people to “pray for our law enforcement family.”

Police have not released further details. TV news footage showed that a black Arnold police SUV appeared to have crashed near the police department parking lot.

