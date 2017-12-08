Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Trump boasts of declining immigration

December 8, 2017 1:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is touting statistics showing declining rates of illegal immigration to the U.S.

Presiding over the ceremonial swearing-in of Kirstjen Nielsen as secretary of homeland security, the president says “the numbers have been so incredible.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Nielsen’s nomination was confirmed Monday by the Senate. Trump says, “you’re going to take it to new levels.”

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office, with much of the West Wing senior staff joining Nielsen’s family to watch.

Nielsen spoke briefly before reporters were escorted from the room, thanking acting-secretary Elaine Duke, who had filled the vacancy created when John Kelly was elevated to become Trump’s chief of staff.

___

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the “LAST thing” his agenda needs is a “Liberal Democrat” in the Senate. He tweets, “VOTE ROY MOORE!”

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Trump was tweeting in advance of a Friday night rally in Pensacola, Florida, near the Alabama border. The White House has said the Florida rally is a campaign event for Trump.

Trump tweets that his agenda doesn’t need a Democrat in the Senate “where we have so little margin for victory already.” He says Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, “would vote against us 100% of the time.”

Moore has faced allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago in the Dec. 12 special election against Jones.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.