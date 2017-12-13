Listen Live Sports

The Latest: UK government seeks support for Brexit bill

December 13, 2017 5:52 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the Brexit talks (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is scrambling to stave off defeat on its key Brexit bill from lawmakers demanding a greater say over the country’s exit from the European Union.

The House of Commons is due to vote Wednesday on a motion insisting a deal with the EU require an Act of Parliament before it can take effect.

May’s Conservative government lacks an overall majority, so it would only take a few Conservative rebels to join the opposition to deliver defeat.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has written to Conservative lawmakers, promising the government will not implement a Brexit deal without Parliament’s approval. Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

It’s unclear whether the government has done enough to avoid a defeat that would damage May’s already precarious authority.

10:00 a.m.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says there will be “no turning back” for Britain on commitments made during an initial divorce deal between the two, after his U.K. counterpart insisted it was merely a “statement of intent.”

Barnier told legislators at the European Parliament Wednesday that the negotiations so far have been “extremely complex and extraordinary” but insisted that he had made no concessions to the British side.

U.K. negotiator David Davis insisted the deal was less than cast in stone. But Barnier said “progress has been noted and recorded and is going to have to be translated into a legally binding withdrawal agreement” on the EU bill Britain faces, the maintenance of a transparent border between EU Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland, and citizens’ rights.

