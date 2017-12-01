Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Zimbabwe’s new leader urges economic reforms

December 1, 2017 5:51 am
 
1 min read
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe’s new president (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the economically struggling country must modernize in order to engage with a “fiercely competitive” world. He delivered the message Friday at a graduation ceremony west of the capital, Harare. As president, he presides over all of Zimbabwe’s universities.

Mnangagwa says “the world has grown fiercely competitive” and that Zimbabweans must learn to deliver “finished products” to markets and extract the most “profitability” from the country’s natural resources.

Discontent with Zimbabwe’s economy was a factor in the downfall of Robert Mugabe, who resigned last week after 37 years in power. Industries have collapsed, unemployment is high and cash shortages are rife.

8 a.m.

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures linked to the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

No opposition politicians are included in the list, which has been seen as the first test of whether Mnangwgwa, a longtime Mugabe ally, would move out of his shadow.

The 22-member Cabinet announced late Thursday on state-run television includes Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as agriculture minister and Chris Mutsvangwa, leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans, as information minister.

Moyo on Nov. 15 announced the military takeover that put Mugabe under house arrest and set in motion a national clamor leading to the former president’s resignation after 37 years in power.

