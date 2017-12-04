Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Top Democrat steps aside during misconduct probe of husband

December 4, 2017 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Two of the state’s top law enforcement officials say they’re prepared to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, both Democrats, are asking anyone with information about the allegations to contact either of their offices.

The two said in a written statement Monday that they are committed to providing every survivor of sexual assault with what they called “a safe, respectful, victim-centered environment.”

Earlier Monday, Rosenberg, a Democrat, agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into the allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.