Top Democrat steps aside during misconduct probe of husband

BOSTON (AP) — Two of the state’s top law enforcement officials say they’re prepared to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of Democratic Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, both Democrats, are asking anyone with information about the allegations to contact either of their offices.

The two said in a written statement Monday that they are committed to providing every survivor of sexual assault with what they called “a safe, respectful, victim-centered environment.”

Earlier Monday, Rosenberg, a Democrat, agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into the allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.