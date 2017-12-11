Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump disputes report he watches hours of television daily

December 11, 2017 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, “Another false story.”

The president is pushing back against a report in The New York Times about his first year in office that mentioned he watches at least four hours of television a day, sometimes twice that amount.

Trump says on Twitter that he “seldom, if ever,” watches CNN or MSNBC, “both of which I consider Fake News.” The president says he also never watches CNN anchor Don Lemon’s show, “CNN Tonight.”

The Times said its story was based on interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly lodged complaints about mainstream news outlets that he argues have covered his presidency unfairly and inaccurately.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.