Trump says accusations of sexual misconduct ‘fabricated’

December 12, 2017 7:37 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he’s the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

Trump lashed out on Twitter Tuesday, a day after three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

Trump says Democrats “have been unable to show any collusion with Russia” and now are “moving on” to these allegations. He adds: “FAKE NEWS!”

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the allegations Monday and pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.

