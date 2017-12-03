Trump suggests he may be flexible on corporate tax rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has suggested that he may be willing to negotiate changes to a significant portion of the tax overhaul, the corporate tax rate. And that is injecting an element of uncertainty into the tax plan only hours after it cleared the Senate.

Trump told reporters at the White House before a trip to New York City on Saturday that he would consider setting the corporate tax rate at 22 percent, compared to a 20 percent rate that he has pushed for with House and Senate Republicans during the fall.

The president spoke after the Senate approved the most sweeping changes to the tax system in three decades and help Trump deliver the first major legislative win of his presidency.