Trump to trumpet regulatory rollback

December 14, 2017 2:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will trumpet his administration’s efforts to roll back federal regulations at the White House on Thursday.

Trump signed an executive order days after taking office in which he pledged to eliminate two federal regulations for every new one enacted. He’ll be updating voters on his progress.

The order was part of a larger effort to scale back environmental, business and other regulations Trump and his administration have argued are unwieldy and stifle economic growth.

But critics say the administration’s claims are over-stated. And they say the rules Trump has tried to dismantle provide crucial protections for the environment, consumers and others.

