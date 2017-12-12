Listen Live Sports

Turbulent Senate race now in hands of Alabama voters

December 12, 2017 3:48 am
 
< a min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An internationally watched Senate election is down to Alabama voters.

The controversies surrounding Republican Roy Moore give Democrat Doug Jones an opening in the GOP-dominated state. Polls open Tuesday morning.

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges. He’s telling voters they know his character already.

Jones is saying decency must prevail. He’s urging Alabama voters to see the race as a crossroads with an opportunity to avoid repeating past mistakes that harm the state’s image.

No Democrat has won an Alabama Senate seat since 1992. That was Sen. Richard Shelby. He’s now a Republican who says he didn’t vote for Moore.

